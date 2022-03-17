Graeme McDowell putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the Valspar Championship

Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Graeme McDowell's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, McDowell chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, McDowell hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.