Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Gary Woodland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Gary Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Woodland had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Woodland's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Woodland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Woodland's 219 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.