Francesco Molinari shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Molinari's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 over for the round.