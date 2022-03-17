Emiliano Grillo putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Valspar Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Emiliano Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Grillo hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.