Dylan Wu shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Dylan Wu hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Wu's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Wu hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Wu hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.