Dustin Johnson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 first. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.