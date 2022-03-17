Doc Redman posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the Valspar Championship

Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Redman finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under with Justin Thomas and Kramer Hickok; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Redman hit his 111 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Redman's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.