Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 2 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.