Davis Riley putts himself to a 6-under 65 in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Davis Riley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Richy Werenski, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Davis Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Riley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Riley hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.