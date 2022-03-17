Davis Love III shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Davis Love III hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Love III's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green eighth, Love III suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Love III's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Love III had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Love III's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Love III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 2 over for the round.