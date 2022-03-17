David Lipsky delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, David Lipsky hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Adam Hadwin, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, David Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lipsky hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lipsky's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lipsky had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lipsky's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 7 under for the round.