Danny Willett shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Danny Willett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Willett's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Willett's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.