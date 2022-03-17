Strong putting brings Danny Lee a 6-under 65 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Danny Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, and Scott Stallings; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Danny Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.