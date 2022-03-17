Curtis Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Curtis Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 195 yard drive on the 380-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.