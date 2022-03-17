Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Morikawa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.