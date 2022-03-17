Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bezuidenhout's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bezuidenhout had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.