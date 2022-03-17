Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 15th. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Reavie hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.