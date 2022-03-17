Chesson Hadley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.