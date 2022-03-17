6-over 77 by Charley Hoffman in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day in 143rd at 6 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 17th. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Hoffman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 6 over for the round.