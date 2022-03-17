Charl Schwartzel shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Schwartzel his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 84 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel sank his approach from 194 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

Schwartzel his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 over for the round.