Charl Schwartzel shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship
March 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Charl Schwartzel’s insane eagle from 194 yards is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the the 2022 Valspar Championship, Charl Schwartzel flies in his second shot from 194 yards to eagle the par-4 16th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Schwartzel his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 84 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Schwartzel tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel sank his approach from 194 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
Schwartzel his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 first, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 over for the round.
