Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Chad Ramey hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Ramey chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ramey at 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey's tee shot went 232 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Ramey hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Ramey hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.