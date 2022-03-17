Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 231 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

Ortiz got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.