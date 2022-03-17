Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Tringale hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 under for the round.