Cameron Percy shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Cameron Percy hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Percy tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Percy's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Percy's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Percy his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 5 over for the round.