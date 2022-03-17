Callum Tarren shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Tarren got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Tarren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Tarren hit his 87 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 4 over for the round.