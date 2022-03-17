C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Pan hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.