Bubba Watson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Watson's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Watson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to even-par for the round.

Watson missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.