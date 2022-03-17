  • Bubba Watson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson digs out of the rough to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.