Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Brooks Koepka in the first round at the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Koepka finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Brooks Koepka hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Koepka's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Koepka had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.