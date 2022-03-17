  • Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Brooks Koepka in the first round at the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka's approach from the rough leads to birdie at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.