Bronson Burgoon shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Burgoon's his second shot went 25 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burgoon's 150 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 5 over for the round.