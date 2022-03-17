Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garnett finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Brice Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Garnett hit his 113 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Garnett's 158 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.