Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.