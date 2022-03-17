Brian Harman shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brian Harman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Harman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 4 under for the round.