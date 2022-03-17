Brian Gay putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brian Gay hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Brian Gay's 81 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gay had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.