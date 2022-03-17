Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Todd hit his 129 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Todd's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 3 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.