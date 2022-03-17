Brandon Wu putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brandon Wu hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Brandon Wu got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wu's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wu had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.