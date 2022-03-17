Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Hagy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hagy at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.