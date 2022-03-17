  • Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Brandon Hagy makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy sinks a 30-foot birdie putt at Valspar

