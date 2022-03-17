Branden Grace shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Branden Grace hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.