Blake Kennedy putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Blake Kennedy hit 3 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kennedy finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Blake Kennedy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blake Kennedy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kennedy's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.

Kennedy hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kennedy to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Kennedy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kennedy to 4 under for the round.

Kennedy had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kennedy had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 4 under for the round.