Bill Haas finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Bill Haas hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the par-5 first, Haas chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Haas hit his 135 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Haas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.