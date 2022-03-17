Bernd Wiesberger shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wiesberger hit his 110 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Wiesberger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wiesberger's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Wiesberger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wiesberger at 2 under for the round.