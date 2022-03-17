Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Smotherman's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Smotherman missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Smotherman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Smotherman's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.