Austin Cook shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Austin Cook hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 129th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Cook's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Cook's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Cook hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.