Andrew Putnam shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 129th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Putnam's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Putnam hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Putnam his third shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.