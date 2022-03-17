Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Novak hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Novak had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.