Andrew McCain shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Andrew McCain hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCain finished his day tied for 129th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, McCain reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCain to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, McCain had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCain to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, McCain had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCain to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, McCain's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, McCain's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.