Andrew Landry shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Andrew Landry hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Landry's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Landry hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

Landry missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.