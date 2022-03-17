Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Alex Smalley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Alex Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Smalley had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Smalley hit his 123 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.