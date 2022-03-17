Alex Noren putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Alex Noren hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noren finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Alex Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Alex Noren at 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.