Strong putting brings Adam Svensson an even-par round one of the Valspar Championship

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Adam Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Svensson's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Svensson hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.