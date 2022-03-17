Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.